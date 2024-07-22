Producers of 'RDX' sue director Nahas Hidayath for Rs 1 crore compensation

The producers of the blockbuster movie 'RDX' have filed a civil suit demanding that the film’s director, Nahas Hidayath, pay more than Rs 1 crore as compensation. Meanwhile, the court has summoned Nahas Hidayath for a hearing.

Producer Sophia Paul and her production company have approached the court against Nahas, alleging a violation of contract. As per the contract, Rs 15 lakh was paid to debutant Nahas for directing 'RDX'. One of the clauses in the contract stipulated that Nahas should direct his next movie for the same production company. The complainant alleges that after the release of 'RDX', Nahas was paid Rs 40 lakh for the second film and an additional sum of Rs 4.82 lakh for preproduction work.

However, Nahas allegedly backed out of the project and didn’t wish to continue his association with the production house despite repeated requests. The producers then decided to take legal action, demanding the amount that was paid as an advance and Rs 50 lakh as compensation. The compensation amount of more than Rs 1 crore includes 18% interest. The Ernakulam sub-court, which is considering the suit, has summoned Nahas on August 6. Meanwhile, Nahas said that he hasn’t received any summons.

Earlier, Tripunithura native Anjana Abraham had lodged a police complaint against Sophia Paul, alleging that she didn’t receive the profit share as per the contract and was kept in the dark about the expenses, despite spending Rs 6 crore on 'RDX'.