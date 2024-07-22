Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
Entertainment

Producers of 'RDX' sue director Nahas Hidayath for Rs 1 crore compensation

Our Correspondent
Published: July 22, 2024 03:51 PM IST
Nahas Hidayath
Nahas Hidayath, RDX poster. Photo: Instagram
Topic | Entertainment News

The producers of the blockbuster movie 'RDX' have filed a civil suit demanding that the film’s director, Nahas Hidayath, pay more than Rs 1 crore as compensation. Meanwhile, the court has summoned Nahas Hidayath for a hearing.
Producer Sophia Paul and her production company have approached the court against Nahas, alleging a violation of contract. As per the contract, Rs 15 lakh was paid to debutant Nahas for directing 'RDX'. One of the clauses in the contract stipulated that Nahas should direct his next movie for the same production company. The complainant alleges that after the release of 'RDX', Nahas was paid Rs 40 lakh for the second film and an additional sum of Rs 4.82 lakh for preproduction work.

However, Nahas allegedly backed out of the project and didn’t wish to continue his association with the production house despite repeated requests. The producers then decided to take legal action, demanding the amount that was paid as an advance and Rs 50 lakh as compensation. The compensation amount of more than Rs 1 crore includes 18% interest. The Ernakulam sub-court, which is considering the suit, has summoned Nahas on August 6. Meanwhile, Nahas said that he hasn’t received any summons.

Earlier, Tripunithura native Anjana Abraham had lodged a police complaint against Sophia Paul, alleging that she didn’t receive the profit share as per the contract and was kept in the dark about the expenses, despite spending Rs 6 crore on 'RDX'.

RELATED ARTICLES
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
MORE IN ENTERTAINMENT
LOAD MORE