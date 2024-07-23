Malayalam
Entertainment

Mammootty's grand entry thrills Baiju Ezhupunna's family at engagement ceremony

Our Correspondent
Published: July 23, 2024 09:38 AM IST
Mammootty at Baiju Ezhupunna's daughter's engagement ceremony. Photo: YouTube
Topic | Entertainment News

Megastar Mammootty made a grand entry at actor Baiju Ezhupunna’s daughter’s engagement ceremony. It was a real surprise for Baiju and his family, who were thrilled to welcome the screen icon. Baiju’s daughter, Aneeta, recently got engaged to Stephan in a lavish ceremony attended by many celebrities, including Ramesh Pisharody, Anto Joseph, Tini Tom, Bala, Abu Salim, Listin Stephen, and Sheelu Abraham.

Actor Tini Tom said that he was very close to Baiju’s family and was attending the function not as a celebrity. “I often come here to enjoy the food. I can’t believe that his daughter is getting married. I have been seeing Baiju chettan since I started acting in movies,” Tini said.

Meanwhile, Bala noted that Baiju liked him a lot and was someone who made him understand the value of real friendship. “I prayed for Baiju chettan and his family at the church. I am really happy that I, too, was invited to this ceremony,” Bala said.

