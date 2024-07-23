Ananya Panday purchases luxurious Range Rover worth Rs 3 crore

Mumbai: Bollywood diva Ananya Panday, who made waves with her performance in 'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan' is now a proud owner of a new luxury SUV. Photos that are circulating on social media show Ananya standing next to the newly purchased Range Rover that was decorated with a garland at the front.

The luxury vehicle reportedly cost Rs 3 crore. In the photo, Ananya sported a casual look with cute earrings and a wristband, and was dressed in a grey tank top which she paired with black shorts and slippers.

She also opted for a no-makeup look and tied her hair in a bun. The actor recently raised eyebrows for her reportedly growing proximity to star Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya. The duo were seen dancing together at the lavish Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant wedding that took place in Mumbai last week. Ananya had recently ended her relationship with Bollywood actor Aditya Roy Kapur while Hardik announced his separation from Natasa Stankovic a few days ago.

As the actor stepped out of her vehicle, a paparazzi present at the spot congratulated her on the new car. Ananya smiled and said, "Thank you." Ananya, will be next seen in the upcoming movie 'Control'.