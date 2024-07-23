Kalki 2898 AD' leads IMDb's popular Indian films list, followed by 'Manjummel Boys'

The recently released box-office sensation 'Kalki 2898 AD', featuring Kamal Haasan, Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, and Prabhas, has claimed the top spot on IMDb's list of Most Popular Indian Movies of 2024 to date. Directed by Nag Ashwin, this epic science fiction film is set in a post-apocalyptic world in the year 2898 AD. The story revolves around a select group's mission to save the unborn child of lab subject SUM-80, known as Kalki. This film is the first instalment in the ambitious Kalki Cinematic Universe.

Director Nag Ashwin said, “It's a great pleasure and honour for our whole team to be featured on the IMDb list. I think it directly reflects the love of our audience across the world. This inspires us to keep pushing the boundaries.”

The second spot was grabbed by the Malayalam film 'Manjummel Boys'. The film stars Soubin Shahir, Sreenath Bhasi, Balu Varghese, Ganapathi S. Poduval, Lal Jr., Deepak Parambol, Abhiram Radhakrishnan, Arun Kurian, Khalid Rahman, and Shebin Benson. Based on a true incident from 2006, 'Manjummel Boys' follows a group of friends from a small town called Manjummel near Kochi, who decide to vacation in Kodaikanal. Things take a turn when one of them becomes trapped in the Guna Caves.

Chidambaram, the director of 'Manjummel Boys', said, “ 'Manjummel Boys' is a tale of friendship and a survival thriller, exploring universal themes of triumph against the odds. The film's visual storytelling transcends language barriers, making it accessible to a global audience. This film is very close to my heart, and the love and overwhelming response from the audience have been truly humbling.”

The Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone-starrer 'Fighter' ended up in the third spot on the list, followed by 'Hanu Man', 'Shaitaan', and 'Laapataa Ladies'. Other movies on the list include 'Article 370', 'Premalu', 'Aavesham', and 'Munjya'.

Regarding the Most Anticipated Indian Movies for the Rest of the Year, the Allu Arjun-starrer 'Pushpa: The Rule' tops the list, followed by 'Devara Part 1', 'Welcome to the Jungle', 'The Greatest of All Time', 'Kanguva', and 'Singham Again'. Other films on IMDb’s list of Most Anticipated Indian Movies for the Rest of the Year include 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3', 'Thangalaan', 'Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha', and 'Stree 2'.

(With IANS inputs)