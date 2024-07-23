Pawan Kalyan joins third wife Anna Lezhneva’s graduation event in Singapore

Tollywood star Pawan Kalyan recently took a brief respite from his hectic schedule to attend a significant event in Singapore—the graduation ceremony of his third wife, Anna Lezhneva. Anna, who completed her Master’s degree at the National University of Singapore, was celebrated for her academic achievement.

The ceremony, which was live-streamed, quickly garnered attention on social media as fans shared videos of the event. In one clip, Anna’s name is announced, and she steps up to receive her graduation scroll. A popular photo circulating online captures Pawan and Anna taking a selfie, with Anna proudly displaying her degree and Pawan beaming with pride.

Anna Lezhneva, along with their son Mark Shankar Pawanovich, currently resides in Singapore, where they continue their educational pursuits.

Pawan Kalyan’s first marriage was to Nandini in 1997, shortly after his film debut. The couple divorced in 2008. He then married Renu Desai in 2009, but they parted ways in 2012.