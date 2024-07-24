Ever since actors Manju Warrier and Dileep went their separate ways following their divorce in 2014, a lot of attention has been centred on their daughter Meenakshi, who has been living with her father since then. The young girl made headlines recently after she completed her MBBS degree from Sri Ramachandra Medical College in Chennai. The graduation ceremony was attended by Dileep and Kavya Madhavan, while Manju was conspicuous with her absence.

Now news reports have emerged that the mother-daughter duo, who are rarely seen in public together since the divorce, have begun following each other on Instagram. However, we have individually verified there is no truth to the rumours. Though Manju has been following her daughter on Instagram for some time, Meenakshi is yet to add her mother to her followers' list, which includes Malavika Jayaram, Nazriya Fahadh, Kavya Madhavan, Rajisha Vijayan, Tovino Thomas, among others.

Meenakshi with Dileep and Kavya Madhavan. Photo: Instagram

Meenakshi, who is active on social media, has garnered a large number of followers on Instagram over the years. Her dance videos, mostly with celebrities, including Namitha Prathap and Aleena Mary who is acclaimed director Alphonse Puthren's wife, have many takers. She was also recently seen with Dileep and Kavya at actor and RJ Meera Nandan's wedding.

Manju, meanwhile, has been busy with the promotions of her upcoming movie 'Footage', which is expected to hit theatres on August 2. She will play a prominent role in the film, which is touted as one of India's rare found footage movies.