After a long break, 'Pattalam' actress Tessa Joseph returns to the big screen with 'Thalavan'

Onmanorama Staff
Published: July 28, 2024 11:06 AM IST
Tessa Joseph. Photo: Instagram
Topic | Entertainment News

Actress Tessa Joseph's latest photos, marking her spectacular return from the small screen to the cinema, have been attracting widespread attention. The images of Tessa at the celebration of the success of the film 'Thalavan', directed by Jis Joy, have been particularly well-received by fans. At the event, Tessa appeared stunning, and her photos and videos from the successful meet have gone viral across the internet.

Tessa Joseph first gained recognition as the lead opposite Mammootty in the film 'Pattalam'. After her role in this film, she took a long hiatus from the film industry. She made her comeback on television, where viewers saw her in the highly popular serial 'Chakkappazham'. Her portrayal of the character Lalitha Kunjunni in the show was a hit, making her a household name among the audience.

In her latest film 'Thalavan', Tessa portrayed the character 'Reshma,' delivering a notable performance that has opened the door to many new opportunities. Tessa has expressed her intention to continue acting, provided she receives good roles.

