Ranbir Kapoor on how Alia Bhatt's adjustments have eased their married life

Ranbir Kapoor recently shared how his wife, Alia Bhatt, has made significant changes for him since their marriage, more than he has for her. Speaking on Nikhil Kamath's YouTube podcast 'People by WTF', Ranbir discussed the conscious efforts Alia has made to make him feel more comfortable.

He mentioned, "Alia used to speak in a very loud tone. I think my father's tone growing up always intimidated me. So, she really made efforts to change that. And that's not easy when you've lived 30 years of your life speaking in a certain way." Ranbir added that Alia is someone who reacts instinctively, especially when it comes to their daughter, Raha. He admitted, "She makes certain things to put me at ease. I hope I could say there's something I did to put her at ease, but I don't think I've done it yet."

Ranbir also opened up about how the frequent arguments between his late father, Rishi Kapoor, and mother, Neetu Kapoor, affected him during his childhood, particularly his father's loud tone, which left a lasting impression.

Reflecting on his relationship with Alia, Ranbir shared, "Alia was somebody I met over the years, and I knew this person was special. I have immense respect for her as an actor, an artist, a person, a daughter, and a sister. She really makes me smile. I love going home to her. I love going on a holiday with her, but I love coming home with her also."