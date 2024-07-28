Robert Downey Jr shocks fans with new role as Doctor Doom in upcoming 'Avengers' film

Hollywood star Robert Downey Jr. is set to make a return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), this time as Doctor Doom in a new 'Avengers' movie titled 'Avengers: Doomsday'. The upcoming film will be directed by Joe and Anthony Russo, who are slated to helm two new 'Avengers' films: 'Doomsday', which will introduce Victor von Doom/Doctor Doom, and 'Avengers: Secret Wars', according to Variety.

Robert Downey Jr. Photo: Jesse Grant/ Getty Images via AFP

Downey’s return as the villainous Victor von Doom has come as a massive shock to the fandom, including the ecstatic audience at Marvel’s presentation at San Diego Comic-Con. The star made a triumphant appearance in Hall H to talk about his return.

The actor's first appearance as the super-genius Tony Stark was in 2008’s 'Iron Man', the first instalment in the interconnected Marvel Cinematic Universe devised by Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige. In his over a decade-long journey in the MCU, Downey reprised the role in 10 films, including 'Iron Man 2', 'Iron Man 3', 'The Incredible Hulk', 'The Avengers', 'Captain America: Civil War', 'Avengers: Age of Ultron', 'Spider-Man: Homecoming', 'Avengers: Infinity War', and 'Avengers: Endgame', which featured the death of Iron Man.

Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige emphasized to Vanity Fair last December that he had no interest in undermining Downey’s emotional exit.

(With IANS inputs)