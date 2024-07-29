Malayalam
Entertainment

'Turbo Jasim': Mammootty's action-comedy 'Turbo' gets an Arabic twist

Onmanorama Staff
Published: July 29, 2024 10:13 AM IST
Turbo poster. Photo: IMDb
Topic | Entertainment News

Mammootty starrer 'Turbo', which received a great response from audiences in theatres, is now making its way to Gulf countries in an Arabic version. The main character's name has been changed from 'Turbo Jose' to 'Turbo Jasim'. This film marks a reunion between director Vyshakh and Mammootty after their successful collaborations on 'Pokkiri Raja' and 'Madhura Raja'. For the Arabic version, local Emirati artists have provided voices for all the characters.

The script for 'Turbo' is penned by Mithun Manuel Thomas, with Vishnu Sharma handling the cinematography. The film's music is composed by Justin Varghese. In addition to Mammootty, the cast includes Kannada star Raj B. Shetty and Telugu actor Sunil in prominent roles. The action scenes, a highlight of the movie, are choreographed by Vietnam Fighters, making it a rare occurrence to see them working on a Malayalam film.

