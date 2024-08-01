Malayalam
Father of four, Arjun Rampal reveals why he regrets getting married at the age of 24

Onmanorama Staff
Published: August 01, 2024 10:23 AM IST
Arjun Rampal with Gabrielle Demetriades. Photo: Instagram/rampal72
Topic | Entertainment News

Actor Arjun Rampal who shares two children with girlfriend Gabrielle Demetriades recently opened up about his divorce to ex-wife Mehr Jesia. Speaking during a podcast, the actor admitted he made some mistakes and stated that he was too young when he got married. 
"Guys mature slower than woman. I got married when I was 24. I think it is too early; you're too young, and there's a lot to learn and experience. If you want to be successful in your marriage, you should wait it out,” he said.
The actor also believes that marriage is just a piece of paper. This is why he is yet to get married to Gabrielle. “It's not her, it's not me. But marriage is just a piece of paper. We are already married and there is no doubt about that in my mind,” he said.

Arjun also has two children with Mehr -- Mahikaa Rampal and Myra Rampal. The former couple co-parent the children. He also revealed that Mehr and his girlfriend share a cordial relationship. “Today, we are all close and loving towards each other,” he said. Arjun who was last seen in 'Crakk', which also starred Nora Fatehi and Amy Jackson, among others, is awaiting the release of the upcoming drama 'The Battle of Bhima Koregaon'.

