Mumbai: 'Citadel Honey Bunny,' the Indian counterpart of the global spy action series 'Citadel', is all set to drop on OTT on November 7, this year. The release date was announced at a grand function at the Mehboob Studios in Mumbai in the presence of the show's lead actors Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Varun Dhawan.

Varun, who spoke to media on the sidelines of the event shared that the creators of the show issued strict directions to him about this show being his single point focus and that he could not take up any other project, a film or even a brand film. 'Citadel' had starred Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Richard Madden in the lead.

Varun also revealed that he was a little surprised as he thought that there would be very elaborate sets since it's a Prime Video show. However, the actor soon went on field and took to the streets in 'Thane' and 'Bhandup' areas of Mumbai. He shared that he was told this was being done to bring authenticity to the show's narrative.

The actor also shared that this is the second time in his career after 'Badlapur' where he is part of a dark narrative. 'Citadel Honey Bunny', which also stars Kay Kay Menon, will drop on Prime Video on November 7.