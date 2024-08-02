Asif Ali donates to Wayanad relief fund and urges public support

In response to the Wayanad landslides, actor Asif Ali has made a monetary contribution to the Chief Minister's Relief Fund. The actor announced this on social media, though he did not disclose the amount he contributed. He posted a picture with part of the donated amount obscured. Many people have come forward to support Asif's actions.

Along with his contribution, Asif also urged everyone to donate to the Chief Minister's Relief Fund for Wayanad's survival. The extent of the Wayanad disaster has shocked Malayalis around the world, prompting many to step forward voluntarily to help. Asif's message is clear: regardless of the amount, everyone should contribute as much as they can to the Chief Minister's Relief Fund.

Asif Ali’s support for Wayanad comes after postponing the release of his movie 'Adios Amigo', which was initially scheduled to release on August 2nd, co-starring Suraj Venjaramoodu. Many fans are applauding Asif's kind gesture, further highlighting his commitment to the cause.