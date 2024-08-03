Navya Nair claps back at criticism over Wayanad disaster relief donation

Navya Nair recently responded to criticism regarding her financial aid contribution to the Wayanad disaster relief. A person had commented, “If you give five rupees, do you have to let ten people know?” Noticing this, Navya replied, “Instead of finding negativity in everything, give what your heart allows. If you think not posting a photo is right, then don’t.” Many applauded Navya's response, showing support for her stance.

Navya's parents and son handed over the donation to the authorities. Currently, she is busy shooting for her new film in Kumily. The actress generously donated one lakh rupees to the relief fund.

“I am in Kumily for shooting. In my absence, my parents and son carried out our humble duty for our brothers and sisters in Wayanad, with prayers. To those friends who messaged asking if we are safe, we are all safe so far,” wrote Navya Nair.

Navya's thoughtful response and generous contribution have garnered significant appreciation, highlighting the importance of positive actions and community support in times of need.