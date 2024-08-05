John Cena shares emotional experience of meeting Shah Rukh Khan

Legendary WWE wrestler and actor John Cena recently opened up about his memorable meeting with Bollywood icon Shah Rukh Khan. The two stars crossed paths during the wedding celebrations of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant in July. Cena admitted to being completely starstruck by Shah Rukh.

Cena reflected on the impactful encounter, sharing with ANI, "Meeting Shah Rukh Khan was incredibly emotional. To shake hands with someone who has significantly influenced your life and to express your gratitude to them was overwhelming. Shah Rukh was exceptionally kind, empathetic, and generous. I was truly awestruck and starstruck."

During the interaction, Cena also mentioned how Shah Rukh's TED Talk played a pivotal role in his life. "His TED Talk came to me at a crucial moment, and his words were profoundly inspirational. They catalyzed a significant change in my life, helping me recognize and appreciate the opportunities I've been given. Since then, I've worked hard to ensure I don't waste them," Cena revealed.

Cena also shared his adventurous experience of sampling spicy Indian street food, adding another layer to his memorable visit to India.