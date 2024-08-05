Keerthy Suresh, who was last seen in the pan-Indian hit 'Kalki 2898AD', shared a heartfelt note about her best friend whom she lost to brain tumor recently. The actor took to social media to share her grief. In the post, Keerthy recalled how she had cried on stepping out of the hospital room, after having a long conversation with her best friend Maneesha.

“The last few weeks have been really hard to deal with. It’s unbelievable to see my childhood friend leave us so soon. Diagnosed with a severe brain tumor at 21, she fought for almost 8 years until last month. I haven’t seen anyone with such willpower until last November, when she underwent her third surgery. Post that was my last memory of having a deep conversation with her, where she cried that she couldn’t take the pain anymore. I held my emotions intact in front of her, but the minute I stepped out, I wore my glasses and mask and wept all through the hospital corridor. I don’t even want to mention the very last time I met her while she was unconscious,” she wrote.

Maneesha was Keerthy's best friend. Photo: Instagram/keerthysureshofficial

She also mourned the loss of her friend who lost her life at a young age. “The only question I kept asking myself was why this happened to such a young girl who hadn’t even started living her life, who hadn’t even seen the world, and who had so many dreams she couldn’t fulfill. I still don’t have the answer. The severity of her tumor was something that could have taken her even sooner, but she fought until her last breath. You left exactly a month ago. Not a day will pass without thinking about you, Machutta. Remembering you today on your birthday and forever,” she concluded.