Megastar Mammootty, who has delivered back-to-back hits in recent times, is reportedly now a front-runner in the race for best actor at the 70th National Film Awards, which will be announced this month. As per reports, the actor is a strong contender for the best actor award along with Kannada actor Rishab Shetty, who earned national acclaim for his work in the mythological film 'Kantara'.

The reports have generated interesting discussions on social media regarding the work of both actors.

Mammootty, who recently won the Film Fare Award for Best Actor (Malayalam), has an impressive body of work along with three national awards to his credit. His recent films 'Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakkum', 'Kaathal-The Core' and 'Kannur Squad' are also testament of his range as an actor.

Meanwhile, Rishab Shetty whose directorial venture 'Sarkari Hi. Pra. Shaale, Kasaragodu, Koduge: Ramanna Rai' won the National Award for Best Children's Film is competing against the veteran actor for his first acting award.

The success of his epic drama 'Kantara' Part 1 has prompted the makers to announce a sequel to the film, the shoot of which is currently under way. The actor made his debut in films with a small role in 'Tuglak' in 2012 and later turned director with the film 'Ricky' starring Rakshit Shetty. It was his film 'Kirik Party' that established him as a hit director in Kannada films.