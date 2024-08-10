Samantha Ruth Prabhu trends after Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala announce engagement

The news of Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala's engagement has taken social media by storm, rapidly spreading across various platforms. The announcement was made by Naga Chaitanya's father, actor Nagarjuna, who shared the happy news online. Sobhita also posted a few pictures from the engagement ceremony on her social media accounts.

Despite the flood of congratulatory messages from celebrities and fans, the engagement has not been without controversy. Many users were quick to bring up Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Naga Chaitanya's first wife, in their comments. One user quipped, "Sam be like: she took my problems, not my man." Another remarked, "In search of gold, he lost his diamond." Yet another added, "This pair is okay, but Sam and Naga Chaitanya were magic."

Rumours of the couple's engagement had been circulating on social media for several days before the official announcement. Naga Chaitanya was previously married to actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu from 2017 until their divorce in 2021.

Although Chaitanya and Sobhita have never appeared together on screen, their individual careers have kept them in the public eye. Chaitanya was most recently seen in the series Dhootha, while Sobhita's latest project was the film Monkey Man.