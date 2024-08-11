Amala Paul’s husband Jagat Desai surprised with high-end shoes from brother-in-law

Amala Paul's brother, Abijith Paul, recently surprised her husband, Jagat Desai, with a luxurious gift. The present from his brother-in-law is a pair of shoes from the prestigious Italian brand Moschino. Specifically, Jagat received a pair of Moschino Milano leather loafers, adding a touch of luxury to his wardrobe.

Jagat Desai and Amala. Photo: Instagram

Jagat shared a picture of the shoes on his Instagram story, expressing his gratitude with the caption, "Thank you, Chetta" (Brother). According to online sources, the shoes are valued at ₹59,500. However, the exact model of the shoes has not been disclosed.

Abijith Paul, who is an officer in the Merchant Navy, has dabbled in acting as well. He has appeared in small roles in films like Laila O Laila and Devi. However, due to his work commitments, Abhijith had to step away from the film industry.