Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
Entertainment

Amala Paul’s husband Jagat Desai surprised with high-end shoes from brother-in-law

Onmanorama Staff
Published: August 11, 2024 04:10 PM IST
Amala Paul with Abijith and Jagat Desai. Photo: Instagram
Topic | Entertainment News

Amala Paul's brother, Abijith Paul, recently surprised her husband, Jagat Desai, with a luxurious gift. The present from his brother-in-law is a pair of shoes from the prestigious Italian brand Moschino. Specifically, Jagat received a pair of Moschino Milano leather loafers, adding a touch of luxury to his wardrobe.

Jagat Desai and Amala. Photo: Instagram

Jagat shared a picture of the shoes on his Instagram story, expressing his gratitude with the caption, "Thank you, Chetta" (Brother). According to online sources, the shoes are valued at ₹59,500. However, the exact model of the shoes has not been disclosed.
Abijith Paul, who is an officer in the Merchant Navy, has dabbled in acting as well. He has appeared in small roles in films like Laila O Laila and Devi. However, due to his work commitments, Abhijith had to step away from the film industry.

RELATED ARTICLES
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
MORE IN ENTERTAINMENT
LOAD MORE