Samantha responds to fan’s marriage proposal after Naga Chaitanya’s engagement

Samantha Ruth Prabhu recently received an amusing marriage proposal from a fan, just days after her ex-husband, Naga Chaitanya, got engaged to actress Sobhita Dhulipala on August 8. The proposal came from an Instagram user named Mukesh Chintha, who posted a humourous reel announcing that he was on his way to propose to Samantha. The playful video quickly caught the actor's attention, prompting a lighthearted response.

Mukesh shared the video on Instagram with the caption, "You miss 100 per cent of the shots you don’t take." The text overlay on the reel read, "Me on my way to Samantha to tell her that she doesn’t need to worry because I’m always going to be there for her." The reel quickly went viral, capturing the attention of many, including Samantha herself.

Known for her fitness enthusiasm, Samantha responded with a witty comment, "The gym in the background almost convinced me," taking the fan's proposal in stride.

As for Naga Chaitanya, he recently got engaged to his girlfriend, Sobhita Dhulipala, after a relationship that lasted nearly one and a half years. Naga Chaitanya's father, the veteran actor Nagarjuna, shared the happy news on X.