70th National Film Awards: Malayalam cinema takes the spotlight with 8 wins

Malayalam cinema led the charge for South Indian films at the 70th National Film Awards, winning an impressive eight awards, including Best Film, Best Child Actor, Best Screenplay, Best Editing, and Best Female Playback Singer. In total, South Indian films bagged 20 awards across various categories, showcasing their dominance in the Indian film industry. The Malayalam film 'Aattam: The Play' was honoured with the Best Feature Film award, cementing its place as a standout in Indian cinema. Sooraj R. Barjatya took home the Best Director award for his work on the Hindi movie 'Uunchai'. The Best Actress award was shared by Nithya Menen for her performance in the Tamil film 'Thiruchitrambalam' and Manasi Parekh for the Gujarati movie 'Kutch Express', while Rishabh Shetty was named Best Actor for his role in the Kannada hit Kantara.

Neena Gupta was best supporting actress for 'Uunchai' and Pawan Malhotra best supporting actor for the Haryanvi film 'Fouja'.

Sharmila Tagore and Manoj Bajpayee starrer 'Gulmohar' won the award for Hindi film. Bajpayee also got a special mention.

A R Rahman won the National Film Award for best music director (background music) for his work in Mani Ratnam's 'Ponnyin Selvan-Part 1', which was also named the best Tamil film. Pritam got the award for best music director (songs) for 'Brahmastra-Part 1'.

The awards were announced by feature film jury head Rahul Rawail.



Here is the complete list of winners for the 70th National Film Awards:

Feature Categories

Best Feature Film: Aattam

Best Actor: Rishab Shetty, Kantara

Best Actress: Nithya Menen in Tiruchitrabalam, and Manasi Parekh in Kutch Express

Best Director: Sooraj Barjatya, Uunchai

Best Supporting Actress: Neena Gupta, Uunchai

Best Supporting Actor: Pawan Malhotra, Fouji

Best Feature Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment: Kantara

Best Debut: Fouja, Pramod Kumar

Best Telugu Film: Karthikeya 2

Best Tamil Film: Ponniyin Selvan – Part 1

Best Punjabi Film: Baaghi Di Dhee

Best Odia Film: Daman

Best Malayalam Film: Saudi Velakka

Best Marathi Film: Vaalvi

Best Kannada Film: KGF: Chapter 2

Best Hindi Film: Gulmohar

Best Tiwa Film: Sikaisal

Best Bengali Film: Kaberi Antardhan

Best Assamese Film: Emuthi Puthi

Best Action Direction: KGF: Chapter 2

Best Choreography: Tiruchitrabalam

Best Lyrics – Fouja

Best Music Director: Pritam (Songs), AR Rahman (Background Score)

Best Makeup: Aparajito

Best Costumes: Kutch Express

Best Production Design: Aparajit

Best Editing: Aattam

Best Sound Design: Ponniyin Selvan – Part 1

Best Screenplay: Aatta

Best Dialogues: Gulmohar

Best Cinematography: Ponniyin Selvan – Part 1

Best Female Playback: Saudi Velakka, Bombay Jayashri

Best Female Playback: Brahmastra, Arijit Singh

Best Child Artist: Sreepath in Mallikappuram

Best Film in AVGC: Brahmastra

Best Non-Feature Film Promoting Social and Environmental Values: Kutch Express

Non-feature Categories

Best Non-Feature Film: Ayena

Best Debut Film: Madhyantara

Best Biographical/Historical/Compilation Film: Aanakhi Ek Mohenjo Daro

Best Arts/Culture Film: Ranga Vibhoga/Varsa

Best Script: Mono No Aware

Best Narrator: Murmurs of the Jungle

Best Music Direction: Fursat

Best Editing: Madhyantara

Best Sound Design: Yaan

Best Cinematography: Mono No Aware

Best Direction: From the Shadow

Best Short Film: Xunyota

Best Animated Film: The Coconut Tree

Best Non-Feature Film Promoting Social and Environmental Values: On the Brink Season 2: Gharial

Best Documentary: Murmurs of the Jungle

Film Writing

Best Critic: Deepak Dua

Best Book on Cinema: Kishore Kumar: The Ultimate Biography

Special mentions

Manoj Bajpayee (actor): Gulmohar (Hindi)

Sanjay Salil Chowdhury (music director): Kadhikan (Malayalam)