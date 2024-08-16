Blessy disappointed over lack of recognition for A R Rahman at Kerala State Film Awards

Director Blessy who won the Kerala State Film Awards for Best Director said it is an insult that the jury did not consider A R Rahman's work in 'Aadujeevitham' for the awards. The director was speaking to Manorama News after the announcement of the Kerala State Film Awards 2024 for films censored in 2023 on Friday.

“The music was the soul of the film. It played an important part in the entire scripting process. We brought in A R Rahman because music was the mainstay of the movie. There was a lot of effort in the composition of the film's background score. Though he initially composed a background score, he later changed it. I can only say it is an insult that his work was not considered for the awards,” said Blessy, whose film 'Aadujeevitham' swept nine awards, including Best Actor for Prithviraj and Best cinematographer for K S Sunil.

He said he had expected an award for the music of the film. “I am sure A R Rahman would not even be bothered about this aspect. I am since I believe it is the soul of the film,” he said. The jury chose Blessy as Best Director for revealing the unknown realms of emigrant life with aesthetic authenticity and technical excellence. Prithviraj Sukumaran, who won the Best Actor award, underwent a gruelling body transformation to embody the character Najeeb in Aadujeevitham. He earned plaudits from the jury for the way he conveyed the yearning for survival and helplessness of a man caught in the most punishing circumstances of life through his body language and originality.