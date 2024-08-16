Kerala State Film Awards 2024: Here's what you need to know about ‘Kaathal-The Core’

2023 could well be Mammootty’s best year in recent times. With back to back hits, Mammootty has proved that he is still the best bet to play diverse roles. The megastar concluded 2023 with his best role – a closeted gay politician who has a strange relationship with his wife played by Jyothika. The film directed by critically-acclaimed filmmaker Jeo Baby, whose previous works include ‘The Great Indian Kitchen’ and ‘Freedom Fight’, subtly discusses an unconventional topic in a highly sensitive manner.

Review: Mammootty, Jyothika's 'Kaathal' rides on theme unconventional to 'the core'

In 'Kaathal The Core', Mammootty plays Mathew, a respectable person in society who is fielded as the Left party's candidate from Theekoyi panchayat in the elections. He is a man of few words and, seemingly, has a practical approach to life, without indulging in any drama. This is evident when he steps in to defend a young couple in love. 'All you have to do is make two extra chapathis for the boy ,' he tells the girl's mother, implying that barriers can be broken by a little acceptance. Read review here

Mammootty's 'Kaathal' and Prithviraj's 'Mumbai Police': Two perspectives on LGBTQ struggles

In 'Mumbai Police', the focus was on the overwhelming guilt and shame a person felt about their own sexual orientation, driven by a desire to conceal it at any cost. The fear of not being perceived as a true 'man' haunted the character. On the other hand, 'Kaathal' approaches the issue with grace and dignity. While Mammootty's character, Mathew, grapples with the challenge of coming out, there's a notable difference. Mathew is not burdened by shame; he accepts his truth, and even his wife treats him with dignity. Read story here.

Jeo Baby's cinematic politics: Decoding pain in 'Kaathal - The Core'

The film doesn't rely on fancy camera work or edits. Salu K. Thomas's camera stays as an observer through most parts of the film. However, when he decides to give the plot a cinematography push, comes some of the well-choreographed frames. It happens only on a handful of occasions like the moment when Omana asks her brother Tomy (Joji John) at least once to stand with her during her time of crisis and when she walks into the room Tomy is shown as a dwarf against the blurred feet of Omana. Read analysis here.