Two films and one state award: Dancer-turned-actor Sreeshma Chandran is on cloud nine

Thrissur native Sreeshma Chandran, who is just two films old, never dreamt that the Kerala State Film Awards would come calling. When the awards were announced, she was traveling. However, she quickly recalled director Vipin Atley’s words claiming she would win the state awards this year. Surprisingly, his words turned prophetic and the dancer-turned-actor won her first state award for Best Character Actor (Female) for the Malayalam film ‘Pombalai Orumai’, directed by Vipin.

“I don’t know how to express my happiness in words. In June, the director expressed his confidence that I would win the state award this year. Everyone in the team also expressed their confidence in me. I think I was the only one who did not anticipate this award (laughs). Eighty five per cent of whatever recognition I earned today is because of director Vipin,” said Sreeshma.

Sreeshma Chandran. Photo: Instagram

Sreeshma, who runs a dance school in her native town in Thrissur, entered Malayalam cinema through Abrid Shine’s film ‘Poomaram’, which hit theatres in 2016. “I got an entry into films through Poomaram. When Vipin sir saw my work, he asked me to audition for his next project. However, that film did not take off. ‘Pombalai Orumai’ happened in 2021,” she said.

‘Pombalai Orumai’ had a direct OTT premiere because of the Covid pandemic. “There was a lot of difficulties we encountered during the shoot the film. Apart from it being shot on a very low budget, the biggest constraint was filming the movie with limited people on the sets due to the pandemic,” she said. Sreeshma played Sunitha, who is a tailor by profession in ‘Pombalai Orumai’, a woman-centric movie.

The actor said her family has always been her biggest support. “I come from a middle-class background with a big, close-knit family. I have always been passionate about dance, but cinema was never part of my dream. My family too had apprehensions, but they were always supportive of my goals. Today I am glad I could make them proud,” said Sreeshma who has two upcoming films in Malayalam.