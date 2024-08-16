Kerala State Film Awards 2024: Prithviraj wins Best Actor, 'Kaathal' takes Best Film

The Kerala State Film Awards 2023 were announced on Friday. ‘Aadujeevitham’ (Goat Life), a survival drama that narrated the years-long sufferings of a Malayali youth in the deserts of the Gulf, won big at the Kerala State Film Awards 2024. Blessey who worked on the film over over a decade was adjudged the best director while Prithviraj who delivered a stunning performance as Najeeb in the film won the award for best actor (male). Sunil K S won the award for best cinematographer for his frames that captured the different shades of the desert for the film. The film won five more awards in various categories.

Mammootty-starrer Kaathal the Core, which brought to mainstream the inner struggles of the gay community, was declared the best film. Jeo Baby is the director of the film. Aadujeevitham was also adjudged the best popular film with artistic quality. Urvashi and Beena R Chandran shared the award for best actor (female) for the films Ullozhukk and Thadavu respectively.

Among the films that were competiting for the recognition were Mohanlal’s Neru, Suresh Gopi’s Garudan, as well as Falimy, Pookkalam, Sesham Mike-il Fathima, Gaganachari, Pranaya Vilasam, Kadina Kadoramee Andakadaham, Neymar, Ottu, and 18-Plus.

Complete List of Winners

Best Film – Kaathal The Core

Best Actress – Urvashi (Ullozhukku), Beena R Chandran (Thadavu)

Best Actor – Prithviraj Sukumaran (Aadujeevitham)

Best Director – Blessy (Aadujeevitham)

Best Second Film – Iratta (Rohit MG Krishnan)

Best Child actor (Female) – Thennal Abhilash – Sesham Mikeil Fathima

Best Child actor (Male) – Avirth Menon – Pachuvum Albhutha Vilakkum

Best Character Artist (Female) – Sreeshma Chandran (Pombalai Orumai)

Best Character Artist (Male) – Vijayaraghavan (Pookkaalam)

Best Playback Singer (Male) – Vidyadharan Master (Jananam 1947 Pranayam Thudarunnu)

Best Background Score – Mathews Pulikkal (Kaathal: The Core)

Best Music Composer – Justin Varghese (Chaaver)

Best Adapted Screenplay – Blessy (Aadujeevitham)

Best Debutant Director – Best Debutant Director: Fasil Razaq

Best Dubbing Artist (Male) – Roshan Mathew (Ullozhukku)

Best Dubbing Artist (Female) – Sumangala (Stree – Jananam 1947 Pranayam Thudarunnu)

Best Costume – Femina Jabbar (O. Baby)

Best Original Screenplay – Rohith MG Krishnan (Iratta)

Best Lyrics – Harish Mohanan (Chenthaamara Poovil – Chaaver)

Best Makeup Artist – Ranjith Ambady (Aadujeevitham)

Best Sound Recording – Jayadevan Chakkadath, Anil Devan (Ullozhukku)

Best Editing – Sangeeth Prathap (Little Miss Rawther)

Best Sound Mixing – Resool Pookkutty, Sharath Mohan (Aadujeevitham)

Best Sound Design – Jayadevan Chakkadath, Anil Radhakrishnan (Ullozhukku)

Best Art Direction – Mohan Das (2018) Fasil Razaq

Best VFX – Andrew d Cruz, Vishak babu (2018)

Best Dance Choreographer – Jishnu (Sulekha Manzil)

Best Processing lab/colorist – Vaishal, Shiva Ganesh (Aadujeevitham)

Special Jury award for women/transgender people – Director Shalini Ushadevi (Ennennum)

Special Award to Outstanding Brilliance in any aspect of cinematic art – Gaganachari

Best literary work – Mazhavil Kanniloode Cinema

Special Mention – KR Gokul (Aadujeevitham)

Special Mention – Krishnan (Jaivam)

Special Mention – Sudhi Kozhikode (Kaathal: The Core)

No award Best Children’s movie