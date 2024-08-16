Malayalam
Urvashi on Kerala State Film Awards win: I faced a lot of difficulties during 'Ullozhukku' shoot

Onmanorama Staff
Published: August 16, 2024 04:57 PM IST Updated: August 16, 2024 05:07 PM IST
Urvashi played Leelamma in 'Ullozhukku'. Photo: Manoramaonline
Topic | Entertainment News

Actor Urvashi, who won the Kerala State Film Awards for Best Actor (Female) said she was happy to be recognised for her performance in 'Ullozhukku'. The actor who played Leelamma, mother-in-law of Parvathy's character Anju, said getting recognition from the state government is like getting to see your good progress report in school. I am happy,” she said.
She, however, said the first award is the director's okay during the shoot of the film. “I am grateful to all the directors who were part of my success. For me, my first award is when the director appreciates my performance in the film. Then, the recognition from the public. Their responses have filled my heart too,” she said.

She highlighted the difficulties she faced while shooting for the film. “Just imagine, you have to keep a very gloomy atmosphere in the film. I had to keep that mood throughout the film. I told the director that it would be difficult. Crying is an outlet, but in my case, I had to hold back tears. That was difficult. My cheeks and my face would hurt everyday I left the sets. The director told me to perform how I thought fit,” she said, adding that the water-logged house and area was also an issue for her.
She also appreciated Parvathy's performance in the film. “I was able to emote well because Parvathy was on the other side and she put up an equally good performance,” she said.

