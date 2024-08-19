We sought Hema Committee report to make industry safe for women: Revathy

Actor Revathy, who is also one of the founding members of the WCC, expressed her happiness over the release of the Hema Committee report, which was published on Monday. The actor said there is nothing shocking as they are aware that of the issues that have been mentioned in the Hema Committee Report. "However, we wanted these things to be brought to light so that we can take some concrete steps in making the film industry safe for women," she said.

According to her, making the Hema Committee report public was the first step in that direction. She also appreciated the government for finally releasing the report, though it was delayed for several years. "Definitely, there has been a delay. But nevertheless, we are grateful to the government for making the report public now," she said.

She added that she has not read the entire report and will mull the next course of action soon after a discussion is held with other members of the collective. The Hema Committee report was published on Monday after a gap of five years. The report exposed the sexual assault prevalent within the film industry and also mentioned how a certain group of male actors and producers controlled the industry, leaving some people out of work.