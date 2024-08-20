Today, we stand vindicated: WCC issues powerful statement post release of Hema Committee report

The Women in Cinema Collective (WCC), which played an important role in exposing the issues faced by women in the film industry, expressed their gratitude to the Hema Committee members who spent 'long hours to create the report' that was finally published on Monday. The WCC also said it stands vindicated as their 'fight for justice for all women wanting a dignified professional space in the film industry was the right fight.'

“It has been a long journey for us!We believed that our fight for justice for all women wanting a dignified professional space in the film industry was the right fight. Today, we stand vindicated. The publishing of the Hema Committee report is another step that WCC has taken. This is the first time in the history of Cinema that we have a report of how gender works in the film industry. We thank Justice Hema, Ms Sarada and Dr Valasalakumari for the long hours they have spent to create this report. The women in cinema collective is an important political movement of our times. While they have faced criticism and ridicule, their perseverance has been crucial. Without them, the Hema Committee would not have been formed and this report would not have been out. Their commitment to exposing the deep seated issues within the film industry stems from a love for cinema and desire to see the industry transform for the better,” the statement read.

The Hema Committee report was published on Monday after a gap of five years. The report exposed the sexual assault prevalent within the film industry and also mentioned how a certain group of male actors and producers controlled the industry, leaving some people out of work.