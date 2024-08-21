Motion poster of Basil Joseph-Jyotish Shankar’s ‘Ponman’ out now

The motion poster of Basil Joseph starrer ‘Ponman’ is out now. The screenplay of ‘Ponman’, based on the novel ‘Naalanju Cheruppakkar’ by GR Indugopan is penned jointly by Indugopan and Justin Mathew. Besides Basil, the movie will feature Sajin Gopu, Ligimol Jose, Anand Manmadan, Deepak Parambol, Rajesh Sharma, Sandhya Rajendran, Jaya Kurup, Reju Shivadas, Lakshmi Sanju, Manju Anchal, Vaishnavi Kalyani, Anand Nechooran, KV Kadambanadan (Shiva Prasad, Othalanga Thuruth). Kiran Peethambaran, Mithun Venugopal, Shailaja P Ambu and Thankam Mohan.

Sanu John Varghese has cranked the camera for ‘Ponman’, while the music is composed by Justin Varghese and Nithin Raj Arol is the editor. Ranjith Karunakaran is the project designer and Jyothish Shankar is the production designer. The art direction is done by Kripesh Ayyappankutty. Melvi J is the costume designer while the makeup is by Sudhi Surendran. Vimal Vijay is the production executive of the movie while Elson Eldhose is the chief associate director. The lines for the songs have been written by Suhail Koya. Shankaran AS and KC Sidharthan are the sound designers of ‘Ponman’. Meanwhile, Vishnu Sujathan has done the sound mixing. The action scenes are choreographed by Phoenix Prabhu, while Liju Prabhakar is the colourist. The film’s VFX has been designed by Nocturnal Octave Productions.