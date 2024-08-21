Mazhavil Entertainment Awards 2024: Jagathy is ultimate entertainer; Urvashi, Sathyan Anthikad honoured

The Mazhavil Entertainment Awards 2024, organised by Mazhavil Manorama in partnership with the Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA) and the Kerala Film Producers Association honoured the best talents in Malayalam cinema on Tuesday night. Veteran actor Jagathy Sreekumar who enthralled the Malayali audience with his performances over the past few decades was honoured with the Ultimate Entertainer Award.

Mollywood superstars Mammootty and Mohanlal presented the award to Jagathy. The duo recalled some of their best experiences working with the actor. "He is a genius who always took his characters beyond the nine emotions (naravarasas)," said Mammootty. Mohanlal, who stood beside the actor on the stage, also prayed for Jagathy's complete recovery.

Mammootty and Mohanlal on stage. Photo: Manorama

Megastar Mammootty received the award for Entertainer of the Year (Actor) for his performances in 'Kaathal-The Core' and 'Bramayugam'. Sathyan Anthikad was also honoured with the Master Entertainer (Director) Award, which was presented to him by actor Mohanlal. Urvashi took home the award for Master Entertainer (Actor) for her performances in Malayalam cinema. The award is extra sweet for the actor, who was recently honoured with the Kerala State Award for Best Actor (Female). Veteran actor Sheela received the Evergreen Entertainer award.

Sheela receiving the Evergreen Entertainer award from Mammootty. Photo: Manorama

Anaswara Rajan, who delivered a mindblowing performance in Jeethu Joseph's 'Neru' received the Entertainer of the Year award for Best Actor. 'Aavesham' produced by Anwar Rasheed and Nazriya was adjudged the Entertainer of the Year (Movie). Director Blessy who took home the award for Best Director at this year's Kerala State Film Awards received the Entertainer of the Year for Best Director at the award function. The event, sponsored by Malabar Gold and Diamonds, will be telecast on Mazhavil Manorama on September 7 and 8 from 7pm.

Sathyan Anthikad receiving the Master Entertainer (Director) Award. Photo: Manorama

Other awards

The Entertainer of the Year- Box Office - Manjummel Boys

The Entertainer of the Year- Choreographer- Sandy (RDX)

The Entertainer of the Year - Stunt - Phoenix Prabhu (Turbo)

The Entertainer of the Year- Sajin Gopu (Aavesham)

The Entertainer of the Year- Pair - Naslen K Gafoor and Mamitha Baiju (Premalu)

The Entertainer of the Year- negative Role- Siddique (Neru)

The Entertainer of the Year- Negative Role- Raj B Shetty (Turbo)

The Entertainer of the Year - Character Role- Jagadish (Falimy, Garudan, Neru, Ozler)

The Entertainer of the Year- Character Role- Manju Pillai (Falimy)

The Entertainer of the Year- Special Mention - Basil Joseph (Falimy, Guruvayoorambalanadayil, Varshangalkku Shesham)

The Entertainer of the Year- Special mention - Mahima Nambiar (RDX, Jai Ganesh)

The Entertainer of the Year- Debut - Roby Varghese Raj (Kannur Squad)

The Entertainer of the Year- Upcoming Actor- Shyam Mohan

The Entertainer of the Year- Upcoming Director- Chidambaram

The Entertainer of the Year- Upcoming Actor- Mamitha Baiju

