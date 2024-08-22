Fake audition on film set | Malavika Sreenath slams netizens for sharing old video out of context

Actor Malavika Sreenath has slammed social media users for taking an old video out of context and spreading fake news regarding her allegations against people within the film industry. Soon after the Hema Commission report was out, an old video of the 'Saturday Night' actor speaking about her casting couch experience and a harrowing experience during an audition had gone viral. Some had purportedly claimed that the actor was speaking about the auditions for the film 'Lucifer'.

“Please stop spreading fake news. The video clip that is being spread now is just a part taken from an old interview. Most people haven’t seen the original video; neither do they know about the incident that I had mentioned. I had shared an incident that happened 10 years ago, before I came into the movies. It was a fake audition meant to cheat us out of money and none of them had anything to do with the cinema industry. The things I said in the video is not related to the events that are happening now. Please stop sharing this video clip for gaining attention. Moreover, stop sharing fake news. I have nothing to do with the events that are happening now,” wrote Malavika.

In the video, Malavika spoke about a negative experience she had faced during that audition. She claimed that the person who conducted the audition had promised to give her the role of Manju Warrier’s daughter in the movie if she was ‘willing to adjust’. However, she managed to recognise their intention and escape from there. Malavika Sreenath has acted in movies like Kasargold, Saturday Night and Maduram.