Ensure privacy; hold discussions to find solutions to issues raised by Hema Committee: Revathy

Noted actor Revathy, a member of the Women in Cinema Collective (WCC), has said that the sensitive contents of the Justice Hema Committee report should be revealed only after ensuring the privacy of individuals who deposed before the panel. “I don’t favour publishing the entire report as the entire exercise was not meant to harm anybody,” she said.

Revathy also said that she did not wish to reveal the identity of the founding member of the WCC who told the Hema Committee that no problems existed in the Malayalam film industry. “Several people – men as well as women- appeared before the panel and opened up on their experiences. The entire details in the report can be made public only after ensuring their privacy. The report is not aimed at putting some people on the defensive; but, it’s a study on the working conditions in the Malayalam movie sector. We have to make future plans depending on the findings of the report,” she said.

According to Revathy, it is for the people who raised complaints before the committee to seek legal action, if they wish. “But, the others should hold discussions to chart out measures to prevent such incidents in future,” she said. Regarding the volte-face of a WCC founding member, Revathy said that she had no comments to offer. “I do not know why she said so and feel that it is futile to discuss a matter that happened in the past. Let bygones be bygones,” she said.

“We will come out with a detailed response on the Hema Committee report after studying it in detail. WCC had always demanded the release of the report. Everyone should know what are the problems affecting the film industry and only then can solutions be found,” said Revathy.