No faith action will be taken based on Hema Commission report findings: Deedi Damodaran

Women in Cinema Collective (WCC) founding member and screenwriter Deedi Damodaran said she does not have much hope that any action will be taken based on the findings of the Hema Commission report.

“They (AMMA) have not even sought an investigation after the report was published. We don't believe much action will be taken based on the findings in the report,” she asked. She also said it is unfortunate that the Kerala government had omitted 11 pages from the report, which were not recommended by the State Information Commission (SIC). The screenwriter also shared her angst regarding the lack of discussion on the poor facilities provided to women on the film sets.

Earlier today, Manorama News reported that the government released only 233 pages of the report, excluding sections that could infringe on the privacy of the individuals mentioned. The omitted portions include paragraphs 97 to 107 from pages 49 to 53, as well as sections from pages 81 to 100 and pages 165 to 196. AMMA, meanwhile, has decided to respond to the Hema Commission report at 3pm on Friday. The body's general seceratary Siddique will address the media for the first time since the damning report on the rampant sexual harassment and gender inequality in the Malayalam film industry came out on August 19 after a wait of five years.