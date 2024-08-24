Ranjith has to own up to his mistake: Sreelekha Mitra

Actor Sreelekha Mitra who alleged that director Ranjith had misbehaved with her in the past said the filmmaker should own up to his mistake. Speaking to media on Saturday, Sreelekha stood firm on her allegations against the filmmaker and what had happened to her on the sets of 'Paleri Manikyam'. She said it is difficult for her to file a complaint in Kerala as she is in West Bengal now. She was responding to Cultural Affairs Minister Saji Cheriyan's remarks that only action can be taken if an official complaint is filed against the filmmaker.

“However, I can go ahead with the complaint if someone is willing to help me with it legally,” she said. On Saturday, the Bengal-based actor had made some shocking revelations against filmmaker and Kerala Chalachitra Academy chairman Ranjith.

She alleged that after inviting her to act in the Malayalam movie 'Paleri Manikyam', Ranjith touched her arm in a manner that felt inappropriate. He also toyed with her bangles and stroked her hair, the actor said. When he attempted to touch her neck, she left the room. Following this incident, she left without acting in the movie the next day. While she clarifies that there was no sexual assault, she said Ranjith's behaviour gave the impression that such an intention might have been there.