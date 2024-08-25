A much-needed decision: Shammi Thilakan on Siddique's resignation

Actor Shammi Thilakan has responded to actor Siddique's resignation as the General Secretary of AMMA. He remarked that the resignation was necessary, stating, 'Any righteous person would do this. His decision is welcomed'.

Shammi further explained that he was ousted by AMMA under questionable circumstances. 'I was removed for allegedly not responding to a show cause notice issued to me. However, I had responded, and they couldn’t take any action against me. I was asked to come in person to Kochi to give a response, which I declined, and they removed me from AMMA'.

He also commented on the current turmoil within film organizations and among actors, saying, 'The current happenings around film organizations and actors are no ordinary storm; it is going to take a lot of people along with it'.

Recalling a past incident, Shammi shared, 'I was invited to an AMMA meeting in 2018, where actor Joy Mathew said, ‘It is Thilakan’s curse that is causing all these problems.’ That means my father is still here'.

When asked whether Thilakan received the justice he deserved, Shammi responded, 'I'm not the one to analyse that'.

Actor Siddique resigned as the general secretary of the Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA) on Sunday. He submitted his resignation to the organisation's president, Mohanlal, via email.

'I am stepping down from the position in light of the allegations against me', he stated.