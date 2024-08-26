Amy Jackson and Ed Westwick tie the knot, share wedding pics

Amy Jackson and Ed Westwick have tied the knot, much to the delight of their fans. The couple shared the first official glimpses of their enchanting wedding on Instagram. Amy dazzled in a white gown, completing her bridal look with a long veil and a bouquet in hand. Ed, on the other hand, looked dapper in a white tuxedo. In one of the photos, the couple is seen striking a pose together, while in another, Ed lovingly gazes at Amy as she looks towards the camera.

In the caption accompanying the photos, Amy expressed her excitement by writing, "The journey has just begun," accompanied by a ring emoji.

Earlier this year, in January, Ed Westwick proposed to Amy Jackson in the picturesque setting of Gstaad, Switzerland. The proposal photos quickly went viral, capturing the hearts of many. Amy shared the joyous moment on Instagram with the caption, "Hell yes," and a ring emoji. Ed also expressed his happiness on his Instagram stories, writing, "I hit the jackpot."