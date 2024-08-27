Mukesh allegedly misbehaved with colleague's mother, says actress Sandhya

Actress Sandhya recently revealed that production controllers and casting directors have threatened her, saying that if she wasn't willing to adjust in the film industry, she would have to stay at home. She mentioned that the majority of people go through this ordeal. She hadn't spoken about it openly before due to fear of being isolated. Sandhya also told Manorama News that discrimination persists in both films and advertisements, including disparities in pay and even food.

Sandhya also mentioned that one of her friends, who is also an artist also faced an incident of misconduct from Mukesh as he found out her address and misbehaved with her mother and Mukesh was kicked out of the house for it.

The police have begun efforts to contact those who have raised complaints of sexual harassment through social media and the media. A special investigation team will hold its first meeting today to decide on further actions.