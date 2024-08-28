Malayalam
Dissent continues: Sarayu, Ananya say they have not resigned from now-dissolved AMMA executive panel

Onmanorama Staff
Published: August 28, 2024 09:32 AM IST Updated: August 28, 2024 10:28 AM IST
Sarayu and Ananya have protested against the former executive committee's decision to disperse the panel. Photos: Facebook
Topic | Entertainment News

Actors Sarayu and Ananya have expressed dissent over the Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA)'s decision to disperse the executive committee. The duo who were members of the now-dissolved committee said they have not submitted their resignations and the decision was taken without their approval. Sarayu also maintained that the decision to dissolve the entire executive committee painted a negative picture. However, the former leadership of AMMA stated that the actors' protest does not hold any merit and questioned how the actors can continue in their posts after the executive committee was completely dispersed. They also stated that they took the decision after seeking legal advice.

On Tuesday, AMMA decided to dissolve the executive committee during a WhatsApp meeting organised by its key members. According to Manorama News, Mohanlal was the one who said that it would be right to dissolve the committee as more allegations are likely to surface in the coming days. He also thought that the present committee should make way for more youngsters to lead the association.
Reports also suggested that differences within the organisation were also one of the reasons why the executive committee of AMMA helmed by Mohanlal was dissolved. As per a statement released by the Association, the executive committee was dissolved after some of its members faced sexual abuse allegations.

