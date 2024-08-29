Jagadish praises Prithviraj for his transparent and principled stand

Actor Jagadish has lauded Prithviraj for his unwavering commitment to his principles, noting that the young actor stands out for his transparency and consistency. Unlike others who may think one way internally and present something different outwardly, Prithviraj is someone whose thoughts and feelings are clearly reflected in his actions. Jagadish said that this is a quality the younger generation should observe and learn from. He made these remarks during a film's success celebration at the Guruvayur temple.

Jagadish expressed his admiration, saying, "Prithviraj shows the utmost respect and affection towards his seniors. At the same time, when it comes to standing by his principles, there is no duplicity in his actions. What’s in his heart is reflected on his face, and that's a remarkable quality. We are all proud of him for that. If something is disagreeable, he’ll say, 'This is the issue,' and when it's resolved, he'll ask, 'Chetta, all good?' I really like that line."

Prithviraj was one of the young actors who publicly criticised the Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA) following the release of the Hema Committee report. He pointed out that AMMA had failed in its responsibilities and called for stronger actions from the organization. Prithviraj was the first to insist that anyone holding a position of power should step down if there are allegations against them.

Prithviraj's statement that only the names of the victims should be protected by law, and that there is no legal provision preventing the disclosure of the accused's names, sparked significant discussion. Shortly afterwards, AMMA's executive committee resigned en masse.

Reflecting on the Hema Committee report, Jagadish questioned why the names of the accused were omitted and suggested that those accused should prove their innocence. He also emphasised the importance of investigating even isolated incidents, arguing that dismissing them as isolated cases is inappropriate for a civilized society. Jagadish stressed that the focus should be on resolving these issues moving forward.