Parvathy slams AMMA's collective resignation as 'cowardly'

Actor Parvathy Thiruvothu has delivered a scathing critique of the Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA) following the committee's decision to resign collectively. Parvathy, a founding member of the Women in Cinema Collective (WCC), did not mince words in her response, condemning the move as a blatant attempt to dodge responsibility. Though she refrained from directly naming Mohanlal, her remarks clearly targeted the leadership's actions. She shared her thoughts during a conversation with journalist Barkha Dutt on her YouTube channel.

Parvathy expressed her immediate reaction to the news, branding the collective resignation as an act of cowardice. She said that by stepping down, the committee members were shirking their duty to engage with the media and address the pressing issues at hand. According to her, this decision has once again placed the burden on women to lead discussions and drive change.

The actor didn't hold back as she delved deeper into her frustrations, raising several pointed questions. She pointed out the inconsistency in the actions of the executive committee, noting that this was the same group that had earlier allowed the prime accused in the 2017 sexual assault case to return, even while the legal proceedings were still ongoing. Parvathy criticised the committee for downplaying the severity of the allegations until they were publicly exposed.

She also took aim at the government’s dismissive stance, where officials suggested that women with complaints should simply file FIRs and name the offenders. Parvathy challenged this approach, questioning the proof of justice that women can expect when they are pressured to name and shame their abusers. She emphasised the heavy toll this process takes on women, including the impact on their careers, legal battles, and mental health, which are often overlooked.