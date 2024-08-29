Samantha praises WCC's resilience amid Hema committee report controversy

Actor Samantha expressed her deep appreciation for the work of the Women in Cinema Collective (WCC) in Kerala, particularly in light of the developments following the Hema Committee report. Reflecting on the situation, Samantha shared that she has been closely following WCC's extraordinary efforts over the years, acknowledging the challenges they have faced.

She stated that a safe and respectful workplace is a fundamental right, yet many have had to fight hard to secure it. Samantha noted that the WCC's journey has been far from easy, but their persistence has not gone unnoticed.

"As the serious implications of the Hema Committee report come to light, we owe a debt of gratitude to WCC. Their efforts have not been in vain. I hope this marks the beginning of a much-needed transformation. My love and respect go out to my friends and sisters in WCC," Samantha said, highlighting the significance of the collective's ongoing work in advocating for safer work environments.