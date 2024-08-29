Women must confront industry abuses, even with physical reprimands: Vishal

Tamil actor Vishal, who also serves as the General Secretary of the Nadigar Sangam, has issued a strong response to the controversies following the release of the Hema Committee report. Addressing the issue of inappropriate 'adjustment' requests in the film industry, Vishal did not mince words. He asserted that women should not hesitate to take a stand against such abuses and even suggested that those making such requests deserve to be physically rebuked.

Vishal's remarks were particularly direct. He stated, 'Women need to have the courage to stand up against such abuses and respond forcefully. If someone approaches with an 'adjustment' demand, they should be beaten with a slipper. Such people deserve to be hit with a slipper. Even if it’s a big star, if they are in the wrong, they should be punished'. His comments reflect a call for stricter accountability and no tolerance for misconduct, regardless of one's stature in the industry.

Simultaneously, the controversy deepened as more names surfaced in the ongoing investigations. Cases have been filed against six additional individuals, including notable actors Mukesh and Jayasurya, based on the actress's complaint. These cases have been registered under non-bailable sections, with those involved being charged across different police stations. Edavela Babu, Maniyanpilla Raju, and others are among those who now face legal action as the investigations continue.