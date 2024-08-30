Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
Entertainment

Uppum Mulakum fame Rishi aka Mudiyan proposes to girlfriend Aishwarya Unni. See fun video

Onmanorama Staff
Published: August 30, 2024 10:39 AM IST
Rishi proposing to his girlfriend Aishwarya. Photos: YouTube/ Mudiyan
Topic | Entertainment News

Uppum Mulakum fame Rishi aka Mudiyan has proposed to his long-time girlfriend Aishwarya Unni. The actor arranged a surprise ceremony with the help of his friends and younger brother. Rishi sought his mother's blessings prior to the proposal. After purchasing a ring for her, Rishi asked his brother to drop her at a location in Kochi. On the way, he arranged a couple of surprises for her through a treasure hunt game. Finally, Aishwarya was dropped at a resort in Kochi where Rishi proposed to her in the presence of his friends and family. The video of the proposal was shared through the actor's official YouTube channel Mudiyan.

The video received a lot of response on social media, with many appreciating Rishi's thoughtfulness to make his girlfriend happy. Aishwarya, who is an actor and dancer, is also a doctor by profession. She made her film debut with 'Alamaara' and has also appeared in films like 'Puzhikkadakan' and 'Sakalakalashala'. She is awaiting the release of 'Nammukku Kodathiyil Kaanam'. Rishi rose to fame through his performance as Vishnu (Mudiyan) in the hit sitcom 'Uppum Mulakum'. He has also appeared in a few films. Both Aishwarya and Rishi have been dating for six years now.

RELATED ARTICLES
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
MORE IN ENTERTAINMENT
LOAD MORE