Revelations by victims should not be treated as jokes: Revathy

Actor Revathy has maintained that the revelations made by actors following the publication of the Hema Commission report should not be treated as jokes with the intention of shaming people. She was speaking to the national media in the wake of the revelations by several victims.

“The aim of the Hema Commission report is to ensure safe places for people within the film industry. The changes brought within the industry will reflect in society too. People should set aside their egos and work in this direction. The revelations should not be treated as jokes with the intention to shame people,” she said.

“Kerala is not witnessing the MeToo allegations alone. The cause has grown bigger than that. We are fighting to ensure the movement does not end with these revelations. Our aim is to make the effective changes in Mollywood based on the findings of the Hema Commission report. This is important for the safety and security of our future generations,” she said, adding that equal focus will be given to the remuneration and other issues faced by women within the industry. “While the Hema Commission report mentions sexual abuse, it also highlights the other issues women and men are facing in the industry,” she said.

Following the publication of the Hema Commission report, several women opened up about their bad experiences from various people in the industry. Filmmaker Ranjith stepped down as Kerala Chalachithra Academy chairman following sexual assault allegations levelled against him by Bengali actor Sreelekha Mitra. Another male model also filed a complaint against the ‘Pranchiyettan and The Saint’ director alleging that he was forced to strip naked in front of him. Several complaints have also been filed against actors Siddique, Jayasurya and actor-politician Mukesh for sexual abuse against their junior artists.