Shalin Zoya addresses cyberbullying over old TikTok video with Edavela Babu

Actress Shalin Zoya has responded to recent allegations surrounding an old TikTok video featuring Edavela Babu, denouncing the resurfacing of the video as a form of cyberbullying aimed at tarnishing her reputation. She warned that addressing the accusations could lead to further trolling.

In her explanation, Shalin said, “What should I speak up about? The video in question is an old TikTok clip from years ago, taken during a movie shoot. At that time, the song was trending, and I thought it would be funny to include Edavela Babu, since he share the same name. To have this old video brought up now and used to slut-shame me is another level of cyber abuse. What can I do here? If I clarify, it will only lead to more trolling. The cyber world is cruel.”

Shalin voiced her frustration with the situation, adding, “The nameless bullies are the real villains here. I despise every one of them.”

The video was filmed on the set of the film Dhamaka, directed by Omar Lulu. Amid the ongoing controversies related to the Hema Committee report, the video resurfaced and went viral, leading Shalin to address the issue publicly.