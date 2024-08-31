From ‘Cheena Trophy’ to 'Rings of Power’: Films and series streaming on OTT platforms this week

All set to binge-watch some movies and shows this weekend? Here's a list of the new releases streaming on OTT platforms.

Cheena Trophy

The film revolves around a bakery shop owner whose life turns tipsy-torvy when a woman from China comes to their village and starts living there. The villagers are curious about her visit as she keeps an air of mystery around her. The film hit theatres in 2023 and features Dhyan Sreenivasan in the lead role with Johny Antony and Ponnamma Babu also playing prominent roles. The film is directed by Anil Lal.

Streaming on Prime Video

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power | Second Season

In Season Two of The Rings of Power, Sauron has returned. Cast out by Galadriel, without an army or ally, the rising Dark Lord must now rely on his own cunning to rebuild his strength and oversee the creation of the Rings of Power, which will allow him to bind all the peoples of Middle-earth to his sinister will. Building on Season One’s epic scope and ambition, the new season plunges even its most beloved and vulnerable characters into a rising tide of darkness, challenging each to find their place in a world that is increasingly on the brink of calamity. As friendships are strained and kingdoms begin to fracture, the forces of good—Elves and dwarves, orcs and men, wizards and Harfoots—will struggle ever more valiantly to hold on to what matters to them most of all: each other.

Streaming on Prime Video

Murshid

The Kay Kay Menon thriller is a revenge web series featuring Tanuj Virwani, Vedika Bhandari, Zakir Hussain, Anang Desai, Rajesh Shringarpure, Karamveer Choudhary and Vikas Prasad in prominent roles. The movie revolves around a gangster who is forced to come out of hiding after his rivals trap his son in a gang war. The series is set in Mumbai's underworld.

Streaming on Zee 5

Munjya

The horror-comedy drama is inspired by Marathi folklore and features Sharvari, Abhya Verma, Mona Singh, Sathyaraj among others in prominent roles. The film is directed by Aditya Sarpotdar and is part of the Maddock Supernatural Universe, alongside Sthree, Roohi and Bhediya.

Streaming on Disney+Hotstar