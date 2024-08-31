Mammootty, Mohanlal were ready to speak soon after Hema Commission report was published: Unnikrishnan

Director B Unnikrishnan has raised some serious allegations against a few actors who spoke to the media soon after the Hema Commission report was made public. The filmmaker alleged that the same actors had opposed the Film Employees Federation of Kerala (FEFKA)’s requests to the Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA) to hold a joint press conference discussing their decisions on the Hema Commission report. He also revealed that Mohanlal and Mammootty, however, were willing to speak to the media and did not show any reservation to FEFKA’s request. “However, the same people who vociferously opposed the decision to address the issue jointly, were the ones who showed a supposedly progressive face in front of the media regarding the report,” he said.

Unnikrishnan said FEFKA had plans to hold a joint press conference with AMMA and the Kerala Film Producers Association, a day after the Hema Commission report was published. Veteran actor Mohanlal, meanwhile, addressed the media on the Hema Commision report and the dispersal of the AMMA executive committee on Saturday. He welcomed the observations made by the Hema Commission and also added that he never ran away from his responsibilities and has been with the Malayali audience for the past 47 years. Mohanlal addressed the media following the launch of the Kerala Cricket League at Hyatt Regency in Thiruvananthapuram.