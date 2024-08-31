Amidst fake news, Manju Pillai calls Sabumon 'brother she never had' in a delightful post

Manju Pillai's recent social media post, featuring a photo with actor Sabumon, has gone viral. Along with the picture, Manju shared a heartfelt caption: "Finally met the person who once knocked on my door. Today, he knocked on a car door instead. Here’s to new stories. He's the brother I never had. My dear Sabumon, love you."

This post comes after a previous incident where false news involving Sabumon and Manju Pillai spread across social media. The misinformation stemmed from a joke made during the filming of a television show, which was taken out of context and misrepresented. Manju later stepped forward to clarify the situation.

In her clarification, Manju explained: "Sabumon is a friend and brother I can confidently travel any distance with. The fake news originated from a joke we shared on a TV program that was twisted out of context.

On that particular day, Sabumon, Karthi, and I were staying together at a hotel. Sabumon usually gets hungry at midnight and would wake up Karthi and me, suggesting we go to the local eatery for food. We’d often return around three in the morning. Sabumon would try to find out where my room was, but I’d tell the reception not to reveal my room number. While he enjoys the nightlife, I value my sleep. Once, I even gave him the wrong room number, and he ended up knocking on a madam’s door and got scolded—that was the story."