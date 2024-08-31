Responding for the first time since the Justice Hema Committee report became public and opened the floodgates of #MeToo revelations from female and junior actors, Malayalam superstar Mohanlal made an emotional appeal to the media to protect the Malayalam film industry at the press meet held in Thiruvananthapuram on Saturday. The actor reminded the media about their long-standing friendship with each other in the industry.

“You have all known me for years, haven’t you? How did we all suddenly become strangers to you within a day,” he asked, adding that the Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA) has previously worked with several media organisations to raise funds for charitable causes.

“Don’t destroy what we as artists have tried to build over the years. Over 10,000 people are earning their bread and butter in this industry. Let us all stand together to find a solution for the better functioning of the industry,” he said.

When discussing the dissolution of AMMA's executive committee and the mass resignation of its leadership panel, Mohanlal, who was the president of the artists' association, welcomed the artists who questioned the decision to take charge of the organisation.