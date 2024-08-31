Hidden cameras were used to capture nude videos of actors: Radhika Sarathkumar

Actress Radhika Sarathkumar has made startling allegations regarding the presence of hidden cameras in caravans on Malayalam film sets. In a recent interview, she claimed that these hidden cameras were being used to record nude videos of actors, specifically while they were changing clothes. Radhika further revealed that she personally witnessed men on set gathering to watch these illicit recordings on their mobile phones.

Radhika shared that, out of fear, she eventually stopped using the caravans on location. "I have been in this industry for 46 years, and I’ve encountered many people trying to misbehave. Girls need to learn to say 'No.' Unfortunately, no man has spoken up about this issue, and now everything is being blamed on the girls. I’ve seen countless people knocking on actresses' doors, and many girls have come to me asking for help," she said.

Speaking specifically about her experiences in Kerala, Radhika recounted an incident where she noticed a group of people watching something on their phones. When she inquired, she was told that hidden cameras had been installed in caravans to secretly film actresses while they changed. She was also informed that these videos were stored in folders named after the actresses. Although she didn’t disclose the specific film location, Radhika admitted that the incident left her too afraid to continue using caravans.

"I saw the videos of girls changing clothes, and I was furious. I raised my voice and informed everyone that this behaviour was unacceptable, warning them that I would take serious action. After that, I decided to avoid caravans altogether and opted for rooms instead," Radhika explained.